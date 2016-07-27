Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Recognizes Two Deputies, Dispatcher for Lifesaving Work

Communications Dispatcher Jill Steinmetz, Deputy Phillip Farley, Deputy Shane Moore, David Moitis and City of Goleta Mayor Pro Tempore Tony Vallejo. Steinmetz, Farley and Moore received recognition from the Goleta City Council for helping save Moitis’ life. Click to view larger
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | July 27, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

On Monday July 18, 2016, the Goleta City Council honored two sheriff’s deputies and a communications dispatcher for how they responded to a medical emergency call.

On May 20, 2016, an employee at a business in the 40 block of Aero Camino called 911 when they found co-worker David Moitis lying on the floor.

Communications Dispatcher Jill Steinmetz answered the call and provided emergency medical dispatch lifesaving instructions throughout the contact.

Sheriff’s Deputies Phillip Farley and Shane Moore were first on the scene and found that Moitis was not breathing and appeared to be having a heart attack.

The deputies took turns performing chest compressions until Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) personnel arrived.

The deputies continued with chest compressions while the paramedics set up their advanced lifesaving equipment.

By the time they were able to take over, the deputies had attempted to resuscitate the patient for several critical minutes.  

AMR and fire personnel continued lifesaving procedures for nearly 15 more minutes, after which Moitis regained a pulse. He was stabilized and transported to the hospital where he made a full recovery.

Moitis came to the Goleta Council meeting to thank the deputies and the dispatcher who helped save his life.  

Before a packed City Council meeting, Deputies Farley and Moore and Communications Dispatcher Steinmetz were each presented with certificates of recognition for their lifesaving work.

Moitis told city councilors and those in attendance that he doesn’t remember much about what happened but he does know he wouldn’t be here today without the quick thinking and actions of the first responders who came to his aid.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
