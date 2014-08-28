City of Goleta Seeks Student Member for Parks and Recreation Commission

The City of Goleta is seeking one student member of the community to serve on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

The purpose of the commission is to provide citizens a platform to discuss the needs, opportunities and current offerings of parks and recreation activities in the city. The commission also advises the City Council on all issues related to parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is a seven-member body with one student member (15 years or older). Members of the commission must reside in Goleta and not be employed by the city. The student commissioner is appointed for a one-year term.

Meeting schedule: The Parks and Recreation Commission meets bi-monthly, or as needed starting at 6 p.m. at the Goleta City Council Chambers.

Compensation: Members receive $50 per meeting. However, the student commissioner may choose to waive their compensation to receive community service credit.

Applications/deadline: Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to the City Clerk, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. An application form is also available at the city’s website by clicking here.

Additional information can be provided by calling Deborah Lopez, City Clerk, at 805.961.7505. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.