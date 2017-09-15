Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta City Council Selects Members of New Public Engagement Commission

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 15, 2017 | 9:33 p.m.

The city of Goleta has selected seven people to form a "Public Engagment Commission."

The City Council made the appointments at its Monday meeting.

The goal of the committee is to increase public engagement in governance. 

Out of 27 applicants, the City Council selected the following individuals: Sherri Bliss, Pedro Paz, James Kyriaco, Beth Schneider, Barbara Massey, Silvia Uribe, and Rey Ybarra, the Goleta District Elections appointee.  

The commission was formed as a result of a conditional settlement agreement between the city of Goleta and the Goleta District Elections Committee, which asserted that the city’s at-large electoral system violates the California Voting Rights Act. The agreement stated that one of the commission members be appointed from the Goleta District Elections Committee.

The committee will have the power and duty to make recommendations regarding the following: Whether the city could become a charter city, whether council members should be paid greater compensation, whether regular council meetings should be scheduled after 5 p.m., whether the mayor's term should be for four years, ways to increase resident participating, and determine district boundaries for future district elections. 

Earlier this year, Goleta agreed to move toward district elections in November 2022.

The commission members will be paid $50 per meeting. 

