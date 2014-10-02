City of Goleta Sets Second Open House on Hollister Bike Lane Project

Goleta residents will have another opportunity to give their feedback on a proposed Hollister Class 1 bikeway project.

This project will construct a new bikeway on the south side of Hollister Avenue from Pacific Oaks Road to Ellwood Elementary School.

An open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Ellwood School Multipurpose Room, 7696 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, to share several options for the project. Staff will be on site to answer your questions. This will be a repeat of the August workshop.

For more information, click here or call Teresa Lopes at 805.961.7563. You can also sign up for updates on the project by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.