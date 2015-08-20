Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:10 am | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

City of Goleta Remains Mum on Councilman Jim Farr’s Absence

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 20, 2015 | 9:40 p.m.

Since an undisclosed medical issue sidelined Goleta City Councilman Jim Farr two weekends ago, both Farr and the City of Goleta have declined to say much of anything at all.

Jim Farr

But Farr’s absence did result in a potential deadlock of the City Council on a long-standing Old Town development project earlier this week.

Unable to get beyond a 2-2 tie of the four remaining council members Tuesday, the project’s developer requested a continuance. As a result, the council took no action when asked to approve the City Ventures mixed-use project on 12 acres of urban farmland west of South Kellogg Avenue.

On Aug. 11, the city announced that Farr had suffered a medical problem that prevented him from engaging in his official duties.

Farr, a 69-year-old retired newspaper publisher elected in 2012, has not responded to multiple Noozhawk requests for comment about his condition and how long he expects to be away.

The city has refused to provide further information about his condition or recovery timeline, stating that privacy laws prohibit such disclosures.

When asked for comment from the city or City Manager Michelle Greene, Goleta spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov told Noozhawk that neither would be “issuing statements on personal issues related to council members.”

Kushnerov said the council has addressed and provided direction on 56 items during Farr’s absence.

“Everything has moved forward with the exception of Old Town Village,” she said. “In that case, the applicant requested a continuance as no vote was taken.”

Kushnerov said a tie still was possible even if all five council members had been present, since there could have been a 2-2 vote if a member had abstained or taken a recusal.

According to the city’s municipal code, all council members are paid $484 a month for their service, regardless of attendance.

City Attorney Tim Giles said Wednesday that there aren’t any specific rules within the municipal code about a vacant office on the council, but government code sections do apply.

One provision takes effect when a member ceases to discharge duties for a period of three months or more, except when prevented by sickness or is absent with permission.

Giles said Mayor Paula Perotte had granted permission for Farr’s absence but that her action had not been included as an agenda item at a public meeting.

He said there have been council meetings at which only four members have been available.

“We have provisions that deal with tie votes,” he said.

Because Tuesday’s item on the Old Town Village required General Plan and zoning changes, the decision had to be made by the council, Giles said. And, he added, when the developer saw he would not get an affirmative vote with the 2-2 deadlock, he asked to come back with additional changes.

“You could have the same five people there and have the same situation,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 