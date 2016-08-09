City of Lompoc Accepting Nominations For Jim Darrah Public Servant Award

The City of Lompoc is accepting nominations from the community for the Jim Darrah Public Servant Award, which recognizes a city employee who provides exceptional customer service.

The Jim Darrah Public Servant Award is given in memory of Jim Darrah, a longtime Lompoc city employee who loved and respected the people of Lompoc and felt they deserved the best possible service from city employees.

Nominations may be made by either city employees or non-city employees, and employees of any level may be nominated.

The recipient of the Jim Darrah Public Servant Award will be announced Sept. 22 at an employee recognition event.

Personnel from the Lompoc Police and Fire Departments are excluded from this award, as these departments have separate employee recognition programs.

The nomination form for this award is available on the city’s website at: www1.cityoflompoc.com.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 26 by to Karen Poggione at [email protected] or City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.