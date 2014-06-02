City of Lompoc Begins Annual Fire Hazard Reduction Program

The City of Lompoc’s annual program to reduce fire hazards created by weeds and overgrown vegetation has begun.

Property owners are asked to inspect their property and:

» Clear yards and empty lots by mowing (to 3 inches high or less). This includes any vegetation that may be green now but dries later. Remove cuttings.

» Clear dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees and tree limbs.

» Remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from the property.

The deadline to abatement hazards is June 17. Parcels not cleared prior to June 17 are in violation the city’s Fire and Municipal Code and are subject to forced abatement and fines.

The Lompoc Fire Department is asking all residents to do their part to keep Lompoc a fire-safe community.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 805.315.7087 or [email protected].

— Kurt Latipow is fire chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.