City of Lompoc Collects $1.79 Million in Transient Occupancy Tax for Fiscal Year

The City of Lompoc collected approximately $1.79 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

The collection represents an increase of 3.82 percent compared to the same period last year. The budgeted TOT revenue for fiscal year 2015-16, which runs from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, is $1.72 million.

TOT revenues are commonly called hotel taxes or bed taxes and are imposed on a transient guest for the privilege of occupancy in any hotel, inn, motel or other commercial lodging facility.

The taxpayer-approved TOT rate is 10 percent of the operator’s charge for a stay with revenue available for general purposes.

Along with property tax and sales tax, TOT is a significant source of revenue for those services which are not fee-supported, such as public safety and parks and recreation services.

