Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:26 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

City of Lompoc Collects $1.79 Million in Transient Occupancy Tax for Fiscal Year

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | August 29, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

The City of Lompoc collected approximately $1.79 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

The collection represents an increase of 3.82 percent compared to the same period last year. The budgeted TOT revenue for fiscal year 2015-16, which runs from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, is $1.72 million.

TOT revenues are commonly called hotel taxes or bed taxes and are imposed on a transient guest for the privilege of occupancy in any hotel, inn, motel or other commercial lodging facility.

The taxpayer-approved TOT rate is 10 percent of the operator’s charge for a stay with revenue available for general purposes.

Along with property tax and sales tax, TOT is a significant source of revenue for those services which are not fee-supported, such as public safety and parks and recreation services.

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 