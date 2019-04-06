Lompoc Economic Development Committee to Host Education Summit

The City of Lompoc Economic Development Committee is teaming up with the Lompoc Unified School District, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, and Allan Hancock College to host its second Pathways to Preparedness education summit.

The free event will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25, in Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. There will be a full breakfast provided for free at 7:30 a.m.

RSVP is encouraged, but not required. The community is invited to attend to discuss the importance of building strong relationships between the business and education sectors.

The first education summit was held in September 2017 in the hopes of identifying gaps within the community regarding education. The summit revealed a need for internships and experience for our youth to successfully transition into Lompoc’s workforce.

Pathways to Preparedness 2.0 will build upon this ideology, and include discussion on how to create a collaborative solution between our education and business communities. The event will feature a panel discussion and keynote speaker, Ashley Costa, social entrepreneur and community leader.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.