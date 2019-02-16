Pixel Tracker

Lompoc Installs Automated External Defibrillators to Help Save Lives

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | February 16, 2019 | 1:46 p.m.
Safety officer Jo Cavanaugh.
Safety officer Jo Cavanaugh.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the United States with 300,000 deaths a year, and the city of Lompoc is taking action to help prevent these fatal cardiac arrests locally.

The survival rate with bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but no automated external defibrillator (AED) before emergency medical responders arrive is about 9 percent. Survival rates with bystander CPR and an AED increases the survival rate almost 10 times to 38 percent.

Recognizing that Every Second Counts, the city of Lompoc has installed an AED at the Lompoc Library and Lompoc City Hall. City employees are trained in the use of this equipment and can respond to cardiac arrests immediately.

The AED equipment was sponsored by the city’s water division, and Lompoc is looking for more funding opportunities to increase the number of AEDs available at city sites. The initial cost of an AED is $2,800.

In addition to the AEDs carried by Lompoc firefighters in their emergency response vehicles, there are now AEDs installed at city hall, Lompoc Library, the water treatment site, wastewater processing site, Lompoc Aquatics Center and in the electrical and urban forestry bucket trucks.

Community members are invited to contact city safety officer Jo Cavanaugh, 805-875-8267 or [email protected] for more information on getting AEDs installed in Lompoc.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

