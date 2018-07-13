Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

City of Lompoc Issues First Commercial Cannabis License

Second cannabis license recipient could be announced next week

Woman and man hold Lompoc’s first cannabis license. Click to view larger
The city of Lompoc issued its first commercial cannabis use license. Pictured are Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan and businessman Todd Mitchell of Aluh-teh LLC (City of Lompoc photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 13, 2018 | 9:09 p.m.

The city of Lompoc has issued its first commercial cannabis use license with the second planned possibly as soon as Monday.

On Friday afternoon, city staff announced the first license went to Todd Mitchell of Aluh-teh LLC, to operated a commercial cannabis business at 1101 E. Ocean Ave., Suite A, near Central Coast Medical Group.

The license use application is for a retail store, vape/smoke lounge, on-site consumption and delivery service.

The Lompoc City Council voted to allow recreational and medical marijuana businesses to operate in the city and put no limits on the number to be allowed, determining the market will decide how many can survive.

As of Friday, a total of 13 commercial cannabis use license applications have been received by the Lompoc City Clerk’s Office, with the second license expected to be issued as soon as Monday, according to a city press release.

Commercial cannabis use license applications have been available to the public since March 1. 

Applications, fees, requirements and other information about the city's cannabis use license process can be found on  by clicking here. That webpage also has contact information for questions regarding business tax licenses, zoning and land use questions, and general inquiries about cannabis businesses in Lompoc.

Cannabis-related companies seeking to operate in Lompoc must pay an initial “deposit” of $11,900 per application, plus $1,100 per applicant and each person listed as an owner and operator along with those who have financial interest.

The deposited funds will be used to pay all initial and annual fees to cover the city’s costs for processing, reviewing and auditing the commercial cannabis use license, city staff said.

While Lompoc currently does not have a cannabis tax, voters will decide in November whether to levy a 6 percent gross receipt tax for retail businesses, zero tax for testing, a total cap of 6 percent of all gross receipts for microbusinesses for all functions, 1 percent on nurseries, and 1 percent on cultivation. 

For manufacturing and distribution, the measure would establishe a flat tax of $15,000 if the business has $2 million  in net income annually or $30,000 for more than $2 million in net income yearly.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

