City of Lompoc Issues Illegal Firework Warning to Residents

By Dena Paschke for the City of Lompoc Fire Department | June 14, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

The City of Lompoc fire and police departments would like to remind the community that the city has zero tolerance for possession, transportation and discharge of illegal fireworks (Health and Safety Code 12671).

Violation may result in citation, fines and possibly incarceration. Illegal fireworks are those that explode or fly through the air.  

The only fireworks allowed are those labeled as “Safe and Sane” and sold by local nonprofit groups from June 28 through July 4.

“Safe and Sane” Fireworks may only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4. Violation of this restriction may result in citation and fines (Lompoc Municipal Code 8.28.120 b).

The city’s fire and police departments will be aggressively looking for those who violate the zero tolerance position.

In addition, should a member of either department witness illegal fireworks being discharged from private property, the property owners will (consistent with City Ordinance) be sent an administrative citation via U.S. mail.

Administrative citations for discharge of illegal fireworks carry a minimum fine of $1,000 per occurrence.

Through coordination with the fire and police departments, the Recreation Division has created a block party application process to encourage families and neighbors to come together to celebrate the holiday and ignite their “Safe and Sane” fireworks in a safe environment on closed city streets.  

In addition, the city has identified two different community park locations that can be utilized to sponsor a block party, and it has designated the downtown city parking lot at I and Ocean as a “Safe and Sane” discharge area.

In these specified areas, families can safely use their “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Block Party application packets are currently available on the city website and at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Avenue.  

Dena Paschke is the City of Lompoc Fire Department’s fire marshal.

 
