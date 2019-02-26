Lompoc Launches Interactive Budgeting Tool

As the city of Lompoc prepares its 2019-21 biennial budget, community members are invited to make adjustments to its projected budget using the budgeting tool, then provide feedback via an online survey.

The budgeting tool includes funding information for various city departments and services, as well as city funding to outside agencies, savings from vacant positions, and an option to add revenue enhancements.

Those using the budgeting tool are able to add and subtract funding for various areas to balance the city’s projected budget.

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop said that with the city’s budget shortfall, community involvement is particularly important while navigating Lompoc’s future. The shortfall is in large part due to public safety costs exceeding discretionary revenues, leading to a reduction in service levels.

“The city of Lompoc belongs to our community, and we want our citizens to look closely at the budget situation we’re in; to understand why, and to provide us with their insight and feedback as we move forward with our biennial budget,” Throop said.

“We developed this budgeting tool to be as easy-to-use and informative as possible, and we hope our community members find it valuable as we work together to create the best possible Lompoc,” he said.

Clickable information tabs provide insight to impacts of the choices selected, and give those taking the survey additional information to consider.

The budget tool is available on the city of Lompoc website homepage, www.cityoflompoc.com, and is expected to remain available throughout the budget process. Clicking “enable editing” might be required to manipulate the tool, which should be saved to a computer and kept on hand for the survey portion.

Access to the interactive tool and survey is also available at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Taking the interactive budgeting tool survey is the second component of the tool, as city administrators want to know what recommendations are suggested as a result of the tool.

Community members are urged to take the survey at Lompoc Interactive Budgeting Tool Survey and on the city’s website, after the interactive budgeting tool is explored.

The survey results will be considered by city staff and Lompoc City Council as they formulate the 2019-2021 budget.

Any issues or questions regarding the interactive tool or survey may be directed to [email protected] or 805-875-8278.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.