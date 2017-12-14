City of Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is pleased to announce its 23rd annual Holiday Decoration Contest winners.
Members of the commission selected the first-place overall winner from the homes and businesses nominated, along with the second- and third-place sweepstakes winners.
A total of 34 homes and businesses were nominated for the competition. Judging of outdoor decorations took place Tuesday.
Overall winner ($50):
» 1004 Rock Rose Lane
Sweepstakes winners ($25):
» 1041 N. Poppy St.
» 809 Almond Ave.
Honorable mentions:
» 420 Lavender Way
» 421 Lavender Way
» 1500 W. Pine Ave.
» 1232 Jason Drive
» 835 N. O St.
» 815 N. L St.
» 816 N. L St.
» 740 N. H St,
» 510 N. F St.
» 714 E. Maple Ave.
» 432 N. A St.
» 500 N. A St.
» 508 N. A St.
» 706 N. A St., Unit A
» 912 N. A St.
» 728 N. Fifth St.
» 621 N. 10th St.
» 616 N. 10th St.
» 412 N. Third St.
» 703 E. Ocean Ave.
» 229 Princeton Place
» 300 Princeton Place
» 304 Princeton Place
» 405 E. Fir Ave.
» 214 S. D St.
» 1316 W. Hickory Ave.
» 420 S. Sage St.
» 717 W. Ocean Ave.
» Belluz House, 1113 N. A St.
» Solvang Brewing Co., 234 N. H St.
» Family Market, 105 N. V St.
