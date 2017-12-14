Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

City of Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | December 14, 2017 | 10:20 a.m.

The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is pleased to announce its 23rd annual Holiday Decoration Contest winners.

Members of the commission selected the first-place overall winner from the homes and businesses nominated, along with the second- and third-place sweepstakes winners.

A total of 34 homes and businesses were nominated for the competition. Judging of outdoor decorations took place Tuesday.

Overall winner ($50):

» 1004 Rock Rose Lane

Sweepstakes winners ($25):

» 1041 N. Poppy St.

» 809 Almond Ave.

Honorable mentions:

» 420 Lavender Way

» 421 Lavender Way

» 1500 W. Pine Ave.

» 1232 Jason Drive                            

» 835 N. O St.

» 815 N. L St.                           

» 816 N. L St.

» 740 N. H St,                             

» 510 N. F St.

» 714 E. Maple Ave.                   

» 432 N. A St.

» 500 N. A St.                            

» 508 N. A St.

» 706 N. A St., Unit A            

» 912 N. A St.

» 728 N. Fifth St.           

» 621 N. 10th St.

» 616 N. 10th St.

» 412 N. Third St.

» 703 E. Ocean Ave.      

» 229 Princeton Place

» 300 Princeton Place                       

» 304 Princeton Place

» 405 E. Fir Ave.             

» 214 S. D St.

» 1316 W. Hickory Ave.

» 420 S. Sage St.

» 717 W. Ocean Ave.    

» Belluz House, 1113 N. A St. 

» Solvang Brewing Co., 234 N. H St.

» Family Market, 105 N. V St.

— Samantha Scroggin is the community relations manager for the City of Lompoc.

 
