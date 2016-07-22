City of Lompoc Receives California Housing, Community Development Grant for Park Renovations

The City of Lompoc has received a $307,450 grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which will fund continued renovations at Thompson Park.

A project is currently underway to renovate the ball field at Thompson Park in order to enhance playing conditions and lower maintenance needs.

This current project, estimated to cost $392,000 in labor and materials, is being completed by community volunteers with the city funding materials using Park Improvement Development Impact Fees. The current project began in mid-June and is expected to be completed by early November.

The HCD grant announced last week will provide funding for the city to make additional and much-needed improvements at Thompson Park. The specifics of these improvements remain to be determined, based on greatest need.

The HCD provided the funding for Thompson Park improvements as part of awarding $27.1 million to communities that have taken steps to approve much-needed housing for lower income families. These funds can be used to create or renovate parks and recreational facilities within awarded communities.

Teresa Gallavan, City of Lompoc economic development director and assistant city manager, said the city is grateful that Thompson Park is receiving such an intensive renovation thanks to the generosity of community volunteers and HCD department funding.

“It’s exciting to see Thompson Park’s ball field being transformed into a fun and safe place for our community to enjoy once again,” Gallavan said. “This transformation is only possible because of the dedicated volunteers who are contributing countless hours to this project. We greatly appreciate these volunteers.”

Gallavan continued, “The city is thrilled that this generous grant from the HCD department will enable Thompson Park renovations to continue well beyond the ball field. We are glad the HCD department saw the need, as we do, for improvements at Thompson Park.”

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.