Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

City of Lompoc Receives California Housing, Community Development Grant for Park Renovations

By Samantha Scroggin for the City of Lompoc | July 22, 2016 | 4:35 p.m.

The City of Lompoc has received a $307,450 grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which will fund continued renovations at Thompson Park.

A project is currently underway to renovate the ball field at Thompson Park in order to enhance playing conditions and lower maintenance needs.

This current project, estimated to cost $392,000 in labor and materials, is being completed by community volunteers with the city funding materials using Park Improvement Development Impact Fees. The current project began in mid-June and is expected to be completed by early November.

The HCD grant announced last week will provide funding for the city to make additional and much-needed improvements at Thompson Park. The specifics of these improvements remain to be determined, based on greatest need.

The HCD provided the funding for Thompson Park improvements as part of awarding $27.1 million to communities that have taken steps to approve much-needed housing for lower income families. These funds can be used to create or renovate parks and recreational facilities within awarded communities.

Teresa Gallavan, City of Lompoc economic development director and assistant city manager, said the city is grateful that Thompson Park is receiving such an intensive renovation thanks to the generosity of community volunteers and HCD department funding.

“It’s exciting to see Thompson Park’s ball field being transformed into a fun and safe place for our community to enjoy once again,” Gallavan said. “This transformation is only possible because of the dedicated volunteers who are contributing countless hours to this project. We greatly appreciate these volunteers.”

Gallavan continued, “The city is thrilled that this generous grant from the HCD department will enable Thompson Park renovations to continue well beyond the ball field. We are glad the HCD department saw the need, as we do, for improvements at Thompson Park.”

Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 