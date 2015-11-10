City of Lompoc Receives State Department of Water Resources Pre-Positioned Flood Fight Supplies

Advice

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center says that there is greater than a 95 percent chance that El Niño will hit this winter and around an 85 percent chance it will last into early spring.

In preparation for what is predicted to be a very wet winter, the Department of Water Resources is pre-staging flood fight materials throughout the state and has selected the City of Lompoc as a host site for pre-staged materials that may be needed this storm season.

DWR is the lead state agency for flood emergency response. However, they recognize that every emergency response begins at the local level, and timely coordination of response is critical to saving lives and protecting property and the environment.

DWR is supporting local emergency response efforts by pre-staging materials necessary to conduct flood fights at locations throughout the state.

The Lompoc Fire Department to have been chosen as one of the locations to pre-stage these response critical supplies and is thankful to DWR for recognizing the importance of having the materials available to local responders.

Consistent with the city’s commitment to preparedness, Fire Department and Public Works staff will undergo flood fight training and utilization of the most efficient use of the materials.

The Lompoc Fire Department urges the community to take these predictions seriously and use the information resources that are available in order to remain safe and help prevent damage to homes and to have a plan ready in case a serious storm event occurs.

Questions may be directed to 895.736.4513, and the LFD will provide recommendations tailored to individual circumstances.

— Kurt Latipow is the fire chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.