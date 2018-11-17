City of Lompoc Sets Budget Information Workshop

The city of Lompoc invites the community to an informational workshop, Breaking Down the Budget: An Overview of Lompoc’s 2019-2021 Finances, at 9 a.m Saturday, Dec. 8, in Lompoc Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Light refreshments will be served starting at 8:30 a.m.
The session will include an overview on the current state of the Lompoc budget presented by City Manager Jim Throop, followed by an opportunity for questions from Lompoc City Council members and the public.
City staff is holding the workshop to provide the community with clear, straight-forward information, accept feedback and ideas, and address any questions and concerns as the city prepares its 2019-21 budget.
— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.