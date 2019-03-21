Pixel Tracker

Lompoc To Hold Arbor Day Celebration

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 21, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Division and Beautification and Appearance Commission invite the community to an Arbor Day Celebration at Recognition Grove in River Park.

The event at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, honors those who have contributed significantly to the enrichment of the Lompoc community.

Lorenzo O. Gonzales and Maida I. Ratcliff, two honorees selected by Lompoc city staff, will have trees with plaques bearing their names dedicated in their memories in Recognition Grove.

As the trees grow and mature, they become a living legacy of the esteem in which Recognition Grove honorees are held. The grove is also a way for the Lompoc community to say thank you to those who have done so much to improve quality of life in the Lompoc Valley.

Gonzales spent 37 years working for the city of Lompoc, retiring in 2007 as the water distribution supervisor before passing away in January 2018.

Gonzales was instrumental in mapping the miles of water lines in the city, developing a knowledgeable workforce and ensuring the delivery of safe water to Lompoc residents. He was a family man, good leader and hard worker who helped made Lompoc a better place

Ratcliff pursued her lifelong love of music by studying at Drexel Conservatory in Los Angeles. Upon returning to Lompoc, she taught private piano lessons in her home for a number of decades decades to several generations of young musicians.

Over the years, Ratcliff was the pianist, organist and choir director for numerous Lompoc-area churches. Ratcliff was honored to have been involved with the vocal music department at Cabrillo High School for many years as the accompanist for the Madrigals.

She also served as accompanist for the Lompoc Master Chorale and was a founding member and pianist of the Lompoc Pops Orchestra until her retirement, continuing to perform live concerts until age 95. She passed away in June 2017.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

