City of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Administrative Office Closures

By Peggy Polos for the City of Santa Barbara | December 15, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Most City of Santa Barbara administrative offices will be closed for the holidays from Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. Offices will re-open Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. 

Police, fire and harbor patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure.  9-1-1 emergency service will continue to dispatch calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Water, sewer, and trash bill payments can be mailed or left in the night drop box at City Hall or paid online. Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period.

Cash payments will be accepted at the Cashier's Office at City Hall through Dec. 23 or when offices reopen on Jan. 4. Billing office staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.from Dec.mber 28 to Dec. 31 at 805.564.5342.

Residents may call 805.560.7505 to report damage or repairs needed for water or sewer main breaks, water meters, graffiti, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, street signs, trees or storm drains. Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure.

Public Works and building permit related inspection services will be available all weekdays of the closure with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. To schedule a Public Works inspection please call 806.564.5396.

For building permit inspections, please call 805.564.5492 per the inspection instructions in your permit packet. Public Works and Building and Safety Division counter staff will not be available to accept or review building plans during the holiday closure.

Fire Prevention staff will be on duty except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Please contact them at 805.564.5702.

Many facilities, including the library and recreation centers, will remain open during the closure period, but may have special holiday hours. For more detailed information on the facilities and services available during the city’s holiday closure, please visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HolidayClosures.

Peggy Polos is a communications specialist for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
