City of Santa Barbara Awarded $27,000 for Coastal Education, Outreach Project

The City of Santa Barbara is one of three organizations in Santa Barbara County and 52 organizations along the coast of California and San Francisco Bay that will soon embark on projects to get people to California’s coast thanks to more than $1.3 million made available Thursday by the California Coastal Conservancy.

The Coastal Conservancy is a state agency that works with the people of California to protect and improve the coast and San Francisco Bay.

The purpose of the Coastal Conservancy’s Explore the Coast grant program is to support activities that allow more people to explore California’s spectacular coast and enhance visitors’ ability to learn about natural, recreational, cultural and historic resources of the California shorelines.

The $27,000 grant to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will support web-based coastal education and outreach including development of a coastal walking map and a central source of information about the city’s waterfront.

The walking map will be available in multiple formats, including a mobile platform, and will link to interpretive signs installed along the California Coastal Trail and in parks, viewpoints and other public areas along the city’s 6.3 miles of shoreline. Additional online information will enable residents and visitors to get information about such subjects as Chumash Indian culture, the history and ecology of the waterfront, and potential effects of sea level rise.

Other grant recipients in Santa Barbara include the Santa Barbara County Trails Council and UC Santa Barbara.

— Jill Zachary is an assistant Parks & Recreation director for the City of Santa Barbara.