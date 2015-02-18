City of Santa Barbara Holding Workshop to Get Public Input on District Elections

The City of Santa Barbara will hold a Civic Engagement Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 to receive public input about changing from the current system of at-large City Council elections to a system of by-district elections.

The meeting will be held in the Faulkner Gallery at the Main Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The public is encouraged to lend its voice to this important discussion affecting political representation in Santa Barbara.

District elections are the subject of both active litigation against the city and a proposed November 2015 ballot measure. The city wishes to gain insight into the public’s view of appropriate district boundaries and related issues. Through an accelerated process, the city hopes to collect as much public input as possible within a short period of time to inform its position in these matters.

This meeting will be the first in a series of meetings designed for this purpose, and the best opportunity to provide early input.

The meeting on Feb. 28 will introduce members of the public to the issue of district elections and the public input process. City staff will provide an orientation to available public input opportunities, including a website that will allow users to test and submit their own district maps. Public input will be collected at this meeting, and additional input will be collected through the website and the City Clerk’s Office over the following weeks.

A second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the City Council Chambers to review and discuss the input collected, and receive further public comment before the information is presented to the council for its consideration.

Under the current City Charter, the mayor and six council members are elected at-large, with all voters voting for all seven seats. Under a by-district election system, the mayor would continue to be elected at-large, but the city would be divided into six geographic districts for City Council member elections, with each district electing one council member.

— Kristy Schmidt is the administrative services director for the City of Santa Barbara.