Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Holding Workshop to Get Public Input on District Elections

By Kristy Schmidt for the City of Santa Barbara | February 18, 2015 | 1:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will hold a Civic Engagement Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 to receive public input about changing from the current system of at-large City Council elections to a system of by-district elections.

The meeting will be held in the Faulkner Gallery at the Main Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The public is encouraged to lend its voice to this important discussion affecting political representation in Santa Barbara.

District elections are the subject of both active litigation against the city and a proposed November 2015 ballot measure. The city wishes to gain insight into the public’s view of appropriate district boundaries and related issues. Through an accelerated process, the city hopes to collect as much public input as possible within a short period of time to inform its position in these matters.

This meeting will be the first in a series of meetings designed for this purpose, and the best opportunity to provide early input.

The meeting on Feb. 28 will introduce members of the public to the issue of district elections and the public input process. City staff will provide an orientation to available public input opportunities, including a website that will allow users to test and submit their own district maps. Public input will be collected at this meeting, and additional input will be collected through the website and the City Clerk’s Office over the following weeks.

A second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the City Council Chambers to review and discuss the input collected, and receive further public comment before the information is presented to the council for its consideration.

Under the current City Charter, the mayor and six council members are elected at-large, with all voters voting for all seven seats. Under a by-district election system, the mayor would continue to be elected at-large, but the city would be divided into six geographic districts for City Council member elections, with each district electing one council member.

— Kristy Schmidt is the administrative services director for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 