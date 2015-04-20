City of Santa Barbara Hosting Free E-Waste Drop-Off Event

Boasting more than 150 tons of electronics collected annually, the City of Santa Barbara’s biannual e-waste drop-off event is one of the largest in all of California.

The last such event attracted 2,046 vehicles laden with recyclable artifacts of the digital age.

We encourage all area residents and business to join us from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, to properly dispose of their e-waste for free at the Sears parking lot, 3845 State St. in Santa Barbara.

What qualifies for e-waste collection?

The rule of thumb is that if it runs on batteries or a power cord, we can take it off your hands.

Most common items:

» Computers and laptops

» Components and accessories (CPU, monitor, keyboard, mice, cables, external hard drives, etc.)

» TV of any kind (CRT, plasma, LCD, etc.)

» Stereos and accessories (speakers, cables)

» Microwave ovens

» Phones (mobile phones with batteries removed; landline phones)

Other items accepted include, but are not limited to: vacuum cleaners, power tools, cameras, fax or copy machines, record players, VCRs, fans and light fixtures. No lightbulbs, batteries, toner cartridges, smoke detectors or large appliances.

— Sue Sadler is a code enforcement officer for the City of Santa Barbara.