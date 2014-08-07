City of Santa Barbara Invites Community to Water Conservation Presentation

Residents, businesses, community groups and the media are encouraged to attend a public presentation on Monday about water conservation and City of Santa Barbara programs to help everyone save water during the drought.

The presentation will take place during the regularly scheduled Water Commission meeting a 3 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St. The meeting will also be recorded and played on City TV channel 18 at noon Tuesday and 7 p.m. Thursday, and available on the city’s website.

Santa Barbara is experiencing an unprecedented drought with the driest consecutive three years on record. Currently, city water supplies are severely reduced with Lake Cachuma at 33 percent and no projected rainfall until this winter.

The city is requiring at least a 20 percent reduction in water usage from our community to help preserve remaining water supplies. We have no water to waste.

Topics covered will be simple actions for residents and businesses to take to save water both indoors and out, irrigation practices, online tools, rebates and city programs available.

For more information on conservation opportunities, call 805.564.5460 or click here.

— Madeline Ward is an acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.