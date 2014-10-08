Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Offering Free Workshops on Water Wise Landscaping

By Madeline Ward for the City of Santa Barbara | October 8, 2014 | 2:51 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will be sponsoring a series of workshops on sustainable landscaping principles this fall, including graywater, drip irrigation, lawn replacement and rainwater harvesting.

Landscaping accounts for about 50 percent of household water use in Santa Barbara. These workshops will show participants how to reduce their water use, save money on their water bill and be more water wise during the drought.

Homeowners, landscape professionals and interested members of the community are all encouraged to participate.

Graywater and Multifunctional Landscapes
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 6 to 7:30 pm. Free.
Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Led by “graywater guru” Art Ludwig, this lecture will show you how graywater can conserve thousands of gallons of water a month, save valuable plants during drought, and offer a host of other benefits.

Hands-On Drip Irrigation Workshop
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. Free with garden admission.
Location: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, 1010 Tunnel Road

Join the City of Santa Barbara’s Cathie Paré in a hand-on class focused on understanding drip irrigation systems and how they can improve plant health and increase water efficiency.

The Joy of Lawn Replacement
Thursday, Oct. 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Led by Art Ludwig of Oasis Design and Barbara Wishingrad of Sweetwater Collaborative, this lecture will show you how to do much better than grass with less water, time, and money.

Rainwater Runoff Harvesting
Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free.
Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Led by Art Ludwig of Oasis Design, this lecture will focus on the benefits of infiltrating rainwater into the ground via mulch basins and swales instead of letting it run off.

For more information on the workshops, visit WaterWiseSB.org or call 805.564.5460.

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

