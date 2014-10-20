Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Offering Two Days of Free E-Waste Collection

By Sue Sadler for the City of Santa Barbara | October 20, 2014 | 12:19 p.m.

Once again, local residents and businesses have a convenient way to properly dispose of old and broken electronics.

The City of Santa Barbara’s free e-waste collection event welcomes anything that runs on plugs or batteries, including computers, televisions, cell phones and small appliances.

The e-waste collection events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25 in the Sears parking lot at 3845 State St. in Santa Barbara.

At the last event in May, more than 1,700 vehicles delivered 168,251 pounds of e-waste to be recycled. Participants simply drive up to the collection station in the Sears parking lot and helpful workers unload their items. The two-day drop-off is free for individuals, families and businesses.

» Items accepted: Televisions, computer monitors, computers (CPUs)*, laptops*, keyboards, printers, mice, hard drives*, fax machines, microwave ovens, DVD players, VCRs, cables and cords, telephones, cell phones, radios, shredders, stereo components, power supplies, all small business and consumer electronic devices. (*Note: All hard drives will be completely destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards.)

» Items not accepted: Large appliances (like ovens and fridges), toner cartridges, fluorescent bulbs, media (DVDs, CDs, disks, etc.) or batteries of any kind. Click here for disposal options for these items.

— Sue Sadler is a code enforcement officer for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 