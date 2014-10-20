City of Santa Barbara Offering Two Days of Free E-Waste Collection

Once again, local residents and businesses have a convenient way to properly dispose of old and broken electronics.

The City of Santa Barbara’s free e-waste collection event welcomes anything that runs on plugs or batteries, including computers, televisions, cell phones and small appliances.

The e-waste collection events will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25 in the Sears parking lot at 3845 State St. in Santa Barbara.

At the last event in May, more than 1,700 vehicles delivered 168,251 pounds of e-waste to be recycled. Participants simply drive up to the collection station in the Sears parking lot and helpful workers unload their items. The two-day drop-off is free for individuals, families and businesses.

» Items accepted: Televisions, computer monitors, computers (CPUs)*, laptops*, keyboards, printers, mice, hard drives*, fax machines, microwave ovens, DVD players, VCRs, cables and cords, telephones, cell phones, radios, shredders, stereo components, power supplies, all small business and consumer electronic devices. (*Note: All hard drives will be completely destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards.)

» Items not accepted: Large appliances (like ovens and fridges), toner cartridges, fluorescent bulbs, media (DVDs, CDs, disks, etc.) or batteries of any kind. Click here for disposal options for these items.

— Sue Sadler is a code enforcement officer for the City of Santa Barbara.