Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Plans Public Workshop on Possible Cliff Drive Traffic Safety Project

By Derrick Bailey for the City of Santa Barbara | October 29, 2014 | 2:29 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara’s traffic engineering staff invites residents to a public workshop to discuss a potential traffic safety improvement project for parts of Cliff Drive.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Monroe Elementary School auditorium at 431 Flora Vista Drive.

Maps and drawings will be available for staff to review with residents, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Until January, Cliff Drive was part of Highway 225 and was controlled by Caltrans. In January, the road was relinquished to the city.

Based on feedback from residents during the relinquishment process and on the collision history, proposed traffic safety improvements include restriping Cliff Drive between Mesa Lane and Meigs Road, and again from Weldon Road to Loma Alta Drive in order to create a continuous center left turn, and bike lanes. A new traffic signal is proposed for the Santa Barbara City College West Campus driveway.

If positive feedback is received, the city will apply for a traffic safety grant in the spring of 2015.

If unable to attend the public workshop, an online presentation of the potential project will be made available to interested residents beginning Nov. 6. The presentation can be accessed online by clicking here. An online comment form will also be included on the website.

— Derrick Bailey is a supervising transportation engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 