City of Santa Barbara Plans Public Workshop on Possible Cliff Drive Traffic Safety Project

The City of Santa Barbara’s traffic engineering staff invites residents to a public workshop to discuss a potential traffic safety improvement project for parts of Cliff Drive.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Monroe Elementary School auditorium at 431 Flora Vista Drive.

Maps and drawings will be available for staff to review with residents, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Until January, Cliff Drive was part of Highway 225 and was controlled by Caltrans. In January, the road was relinquished to the city.

Based on feedback from residents during the relinquishment process and on the collision history, proposed traffic safety improvements include restriping Cliff Drive between Mesa Lane and Meigs Road, and again from Weldon Road to Loma Alta Drive in order to create a continuous center left turn, and bike lanes. A new traffic signal is proposed for the Santa Barbara City College West Campus driveway.

If positive feedback is received, the city will apply for a traffic safety grant in the spring of 2015.

If unable to attend the public workshop, an online presentation of the potential project will be made available to interested residents beginning Nov. 6. The presentation can be accessed online by clicking here. An online comment form will also be included on the website.

— Derrick Bailey is a supervising transportation engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.