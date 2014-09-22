Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara Reports Strong Growth in Sales Tax, TOT Revenue

By | September 22, 2014 | 12:43 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara received nearly $5.4 million in sales tax during the quarter ended June 30, which is 9.1 percent higher than the same quarter last year.

Since sales tax is received quarterly from the state, one quarter in arrears, the city receives the fourth-quarter results for each fiscal year in September, which also marks the final sales tax payment for fiscal year 2014.

More than $20.9 million in sales taxes were received in fiscal year 2014, representing overall growth of 6 percent, exceeding the budget by $231,739. This is the highest level of sales tax ever received by the city, surpassing the previous sales tax record in fiscal year 2007.

The sales tax budget for fiscal year 2015 is $21,317,400 based on a 3.5 percent growth assumption. Sales tax results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 will be available in December.

For additional information on recent sales tax results, click here.

Transient Occupancy Tax Up 13.4% in August

Santa Barbara lodging establishments collected and remitted $2.35 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) during the month of August, which is 13.4 percent higher than August of last year.

More than $4.5 million in TOT has been collected through August. Year-to-date collections are 9.5 percent ahead of last year, ahead of the 4.9 percent growth needed to meet the adopted budget of $17,641,400.

For additional information on TOT, click here.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

