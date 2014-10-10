City of Santa Barbara Throwing a Birthday Party for Residents Age 90+

If you’re 90 years old or better, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has an invitation for you: Please attend our 25th annual 90+ Birthday Party, presented by HUB International and the PARC Foundation.

On Thursday, Oct. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m., join us at the historic Carrillo Recreation Center — this year celebrating its own 100th birthday as a local landmark — for a delicious complimentary lunch, birthday cake and live musical entertainment including a sing-along of favorite songs.

Anyone age 90 or older is welcome to attend with one caregiver, but please RSVP as space is limited. Call 805.897.2519 to make your reservation.

This year’s 90+ Birthday Party is generously sponsored by HUB International, the PARC Foundation, the City of Santa Barbara, Casa Magazine, Easy Lift Transportation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Omega Financial Group and Sharon Kennedy Estate Management.

— Judith McCaffrey is a recreation program manager for the City of Santa Barbara.