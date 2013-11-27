City of Santa Barbara Throwing a Birthday Party to Celebrate Those Age 90-Plus

If you’re 90 years or better, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has an invitation for you.

We’d like to celebrate you at our 24th 90+ Birthday Party event presented by HUB International and the PARC Foundation.

Enjoy a delicious complimentary lunch, birthday cake and live musical entertainment complete with a sing-along of all your favorite songs.

The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the historic Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

Special honoree is the newest member of the “90+ Club,” Larry Crandell, longtime emcee and supporter of this birthday party. Anyone age 90 or older is welcome to attend with a family member, friend or caregiver.

RSVPs are required; space is limited to 240 guests. Call 805.897.2519 today to reserve your space.

This event is sponsored by the PARC Foundation, HUB International, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Garden Court, Casa Magazine, Easy Lift Transportation, Howard Hudson, CPA, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Omega Financial Group, Sharon Kennedy Estate Management, Union Bank-Our Gang and Village Properties.

— Judith McCaffrey is a recreation manager for the City of Santa Barbara.