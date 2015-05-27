Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:43 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara to Begin Construction of Stormwater Infiltration Projects

By Cameron Benson for the City of Santa Barbara | May 27, 2015 | 7:16 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will begin construction of a stormwater infiltration project at Plaza de Vera Cruz beginning on Monday, June 1.

The asphalt service road through the park between East Cota Street and East Haley Street will be replaced with permeable pavers in order to allow stormwater (rain) and urban runoff to infiltrate into the ground.

This design demonstrates a retrofit that complies with the city’s Stormwater Management Program by detaining and treating the volume of water generated by a one inch storm event. The water is allowed to soak into the ground below the pavers, naturally treating pollutants and recharging groundwater.

Later this summer, permeable pavers will also be installed in the sidewalks surrounding Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, and in summer 2016 the street and sidewalks in the 700 and 800 blocks of North Quarantina Street will be replaced with permeable pavers.

Funding for this project has been provided primarily through a grant agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board, and by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division through Measure B.

— Cameron Benson is the creek restoration/clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 