City of Santa Barbara to Begin Construction of Stormwater Infiltration Projects

The City of Santa Barbara will begin construction of a stormwater infiltration project at Plaza de Vera Cruz beginning on Monday, June 1.

The asphalt service road through the park between East Cota Street and East Haley Street will be replaced with permeable pavers in order to allow stormwater (rain) and urban runoff to infiltrate into the ground.

This design demonstrates a retrofit that complies with the city’s Stormwater Management Program by detaining and treating the volume of water generated by a one inch storm event. The water is allowed to soak into the ground below the pavers, naturally treating pollutants and recharging groundwater.

Later this summer, permeable pavers will also be installed in the sidewalks surrounding Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, and in summer 2016 the street and sidewalks in the 700 and 800 blocks of North Quarantina Street will be replaced with permeable pavers.

Funding for this project has been provided primarily through a grant agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board, and by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division through Measure B.

— Cameron Benson is the creek restoration/clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara.