City of Santa Barbara to Conduct Earthquake Training Exercise

At the beginning of the exercise, each Santa Barbara City Fire station will receive a “tone out” from dispatchers at the 9-1-1 Communication Center. Each engine company will then follow their Standard Operating Procedures for an earthquake, which includes district surveys to assess for damage and rendering aid to members of the public as needed.

The exercise is being conducted to prepare city staff to respond to possible earthquake-related impacts during an actual event. The exercise will also test the interoperability of the city’s infrastructure, communication flow from field personnel to staff, and the set up of the Emergency Operations Center.

Beginning at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, the City of Santa Barbara will be conducting an earthquake training exercise.

