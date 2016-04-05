Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Barbara to Replace Playground in Westside’s Bohnett Park

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department | April 5, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Beginning this week, the playground at Bohnett Park will be closed for replacement. The playground, which is rated for 5- to 12-year-olds, was last replaced in 2006 and was due for replacement this year according to the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year replacement schedule for playgrounds.

The playground replacement project will be funded through the U. S. Department of Housing and Development Community Development Block Grant program.

The new playground at Bohnett Park, which will open in early May, will still be rated for 5- to 12-year-olds and will provide all the features found in the original playground.

Bohnett Park is located in Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhood between San Andres and San Pascual Streets at West Anapamu and West Sola Streets. The park is next to the Westside Boys and Girls Club.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to visit one of the 22 other City playgrounds during the Bohnett Park playground replacement project. The closest playgrounds in the area are as follows:

» Parqué de los Niños: 520 Wentworth Avenue, rated for children ages 2-5 and 5-12

» Westside Neighborhood Center: 423 West Victoria Street, rated for children ages 5-12

» Bath Street Pocket Park: Corner of Bath and Ortega Streets, rated for children ages 2-5

» La Mesa Park: 295 Meigs Road, rated for children ages 5-12

For a complete list of city playgrounds, click here

Bohnett Park, formerly known as Anapamu Park, was acquired by the City of Santa Barbara in 1936, and it was renamed for former mayor Floyd O. Bohnett in 1976 as part of an improvement project funded by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

This neighborhood park provides large shady trees, picnic areas, a public restroom, many native plants, and the Bohnett Park Annex.

Facing San Pascual Street and directly across Mission Creek from the main area of Bohnett Park, the Annex contains many child-friendly sculptures, such as a small treasure chest and a small bronze door set into the side of a boulder, providing a fun, imagination-stimulating alternative to playground play for children. 

The park is open from sunrise to 10 p.m. 

Summers Case represents the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

 

