City of Santa Maria Accepting Applications for Block Grant Advisory Committee Vacancies

Advice

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the Block Grant Advisory Committee. Members get involved and serve an important role in shaping the community.

Applications will be accepted until sufficient applications are received to fill two vacancies. Each of the two appointments are for a three-year term ending July 2018.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community.

The members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

The City is also accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Board of Appeals, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens - Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee and the Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important City committees or to obtain information on the various committees/boards, please visit the City’s website.

An interactive application is available from the website and may completed and submitted online from the City’s webpage, or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook Street, room 3.

For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.