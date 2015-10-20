Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

City of Santa Maria Accepting Applications for Block Grant Advisory Committee Vacancies

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | October 20, 2015 | 1:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the Block Grant Advisory Committee. Members get involved and serve an important role in shaping the community.

Applications will be accepted until sufficient applications are received to fill two vacancies. Each of the two appointments are for a three-year term ending July 2018.

This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community. 

The members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.   

The City is also accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Board of Appeals, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens - Area Agency on Aging, Landmark Committee and the Measure U2012 Citizens’ Oversight Committee. 

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important City committees or to obtain information on the various committees/boards, please visit the City’s website

An interactive application is available from the website and may completed and submitted online from the City’s webpage, or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook Street, room 3. 

For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 