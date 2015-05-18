Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Maria Accepting Applications for Vacancies on Several Committees

By City of Santa Maria | May 18, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, the Library Board of Trustees, the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee and the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.

The deadline to apply for these vacancies is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

The appointments will be made by the City Council at the July 21 City Council meeting.

Unless a specific advisory body has a city residency requirement, it is the policy of the City Council to appoint, whenever possible, residents of the city to fill appointive positions on all city commissions, boards and committees. Unless otherwise noted in the membership description, the Mayor shall appoint members to all official city commissions and boards, and they shall be ratified by the City Council.

» Block Grants Advisory Committee (five appointments to be made for three-year terms ending July 2018.) This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community. The members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.  Meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

» Library Board of Trustees (one appointment to be made for a three-year term ending July 2018). The library board is a five-member body which sets library rules and regulations and advises the City Council on library matters. Applicants must be a city resident. Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

» Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee (one appointment to be made for a one-year term ending July 2016). This committee consists of nine members appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The City Council nominates one member. The board members review and maintain the master plan for each county library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determines the per capita level of service, reviews budgets, considers site locations and building programs, reviews the operation of the library and so forth. Meets quarterly (March, June, September and December), the third Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall. (Established by the County of Santa Barbara.)

» Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging (one nomination to be made to fill an unexpired two-year term ending  January 2017). The Board of Directors is responsible for the operations, including policy setting, allocations, and personnel for the Central Coast such as Area Agency on Aging, HICAP, and Senior Employment. This board serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The board meets monthly and its Board of Directors is elected by the agency itself. The City Council nominates one member. Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.

» Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee and the Library Board of Trustees are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the City’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office.  Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.  Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested.  The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) is the State agency which interprets the law’s provisions.

To apply for one of these important city committee vacancies, please complete the interactive application on the city’s website by clicking here. Applications may also be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3.

Applications and questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x305.

 

