City of Santa Maria Announces National Mayor’s Water Conservation Challenge

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | April 6, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

During the month of April, City of Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino is joining mayors across the country by asking residents to make a commitment to conserve water and cut pollution. Mayor Patino is encouraging all City of Santa Maria residents to make their pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com.

 

This annual nationwide contest is aimed at drastically slashing water use across the United States. Last year, residents from over 3,600 cities in all 50 states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 1.4 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to the landfills by 36 million pounds and prevent more than 179,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds. 

Residents in cities with the highest percentage of participation will be entered into drawings for hundreds of eco-friendly prizes, including home improvement gift cards, home irrigation equipment, and the grand prize: a 2016 Toyota Prius. 

The website also features additional resources for residents to take their commitment of conservation even further from regional water resource issues to cost-saving tips at home.

The 4th National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA Office of Water, National League of Cities, U.S. Forest Service, The Toro Company, Wondergrove Kids, Bytelaunce, and WaterSmart Software.

All water agencies in California are required to reduce water use during this historic drought. The city is required to reduce its potable urban water use by 16 percent.  

For more information about water conservation in Santa Maria, including a free water usage calculator and water conservation tips, residents and businesses may go online to www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department 805.925.0951 x7270.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 

