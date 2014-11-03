Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Maria Appoints Two New Department Directors

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | November 3, 2014 | 4:45 p.m.

After a thorough nationwide recruitment, Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointments of Shad Springer as the city’s new director of utilities and Steve Kahn as the city’s new director of public works/city engineer.

“I believe that the appointment of these two candidates is indicative of the type of high-caliber employees we have here in the city," Haydon said. "These two positions are vital in our continued quest to deliver high-quality city services to the community, and our ability to appoint two internal candidates at this level is not only very rewarding, but also speaks volumes on the type of skill-set our workers possess.”

Springer’s first day in his position will be Saturday, Dec. 13. He succeeds Rick Sweet, who will retire as the director of utilities on Friday, Dec. 12, after 28 years of service with the City of Santa Maria.

Springer has served seven years with the city as a principal civil engineer. He has been serving as acting director of public works/city engineer since June. Springer has had key roles in numerous construction-related projects, including the new Police Department facility on Betteravia Road, Public Library, Transit Center, the Union Valley Parkway road project and the construction of two new city fire stations. He has also been the city’s staff representative for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Prior to the City of Santa Maria, Springer previously worked as the assistant public works director at the City of Bullhead, Ariz., and prior to that was the Engineering Division manager. He also has experience as a county planning manager and assistant county engineer in Sheridan County, Wy.

Springer holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a licensed professional engineer and a certified floodplain manager.

“The City of Santa Maria and the Utilities Department have a tradition of success,” Springer said. “I am honored to be appointed as the director of utilities and to have the opportunity to work with staff to continue that tradition.”

Kahn’s first day in the position of director of public works/city engineer will be Saturday, Nov. 15. He succeeds David Whitehead, who retired as the director of public works/city engineer earlier this year after 22 years with the city.

Kahn has served the city for 14 years, and is currently the city’s utilities engineer. He has been heavily involved in the siting of the Integrated Waste Management Facility at Los Flores Ranch, the city’s future landfill site. Kahn has a strong background and experience in public works operation, including capital projects, development, traffic, transit and transportation, streets and facilities maintenance.

Prior to his current position as utilities engineer with the City of Santa Maria, Kahn served for eight years as the public works director with the City of Atascadero. Previous to his service in the public sector, he worked in the private engineering field for 10 years. Kahn is also a licensed professional engineer and a licensed land surveyor.

“I am very pleased to accept the position of director of public works/city engineer for the City of Santa Maria,” Kahn said. “I am excited to work with the staff in this department to ensure a smooth transition, maintain effective working relationships with other city departments, and continue providing essential public works services to all city residents and businesses.”

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 