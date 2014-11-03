City of Santa Maria Appoints Two New Department Directors

After a thorough nationwide recruitment, Santa Maria City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointments of Shad Springer as the city’s new director of utilities and Steve Kahn as the city’s new director of public works/city engineer.

“I believe that the appointment of these two candidates is indicative of the type of high-caliber employees we have here in the city," Haydon said. "These two positions are vital in our continued quest to deliver high-quality city services to the community, and our ability to appoint two internal candidates at this level is not only very rewarding, but also speaks volumes on the type of skill-set our workers possess.”

Springer’s first day in his position will be Saturday, Dec. 13. He succeeds Rick Sweet, who will retire as the director of utilities on Friday, Dec. 12, after 28 years of service with the City of Santa Maria.

Springer has served seven years with the city as a principal civil engineer. He has been serving as acting director of public works/city engineer since June. Springer has had key roles in numerous construction-related projects, including the new Police Department facility on Betteravia Road, Public Library, Transit Center, the Union Valley Parkway road project and the construction of two new city fire stations. He has also been the city’s staff representative for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Prior to the City of Santa Maria, Springer previously worked as the assistant public works director at the City of Bullhead, Ariz., and prior to that was the Engineering Division manager. He also has experience as a county planning manager and assistant county engineer in Sheridan County, Wy.

Springer holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a licensed professional engineer and a certified floodplain manager.

“The City of Santa Maria and the Utilities Department have a tradition of success,” Springer said. “I am honored to be appointed as the director of utilities and to have the opportunity to work with staff to continue that tradition.”

Kahn’s first day in the position of director of public works/city engineer will be Saturday, Nov. 15. He succeeds David Whitehead, who retired as the director of public works/city engineer earlier this year after 22 years with the city.

Kahn has served the city for 14 years, and is currently the city’s utilities engineer. He has been heavily involved in the siting of the Integrated Waste Management Facility at Los Flores Ranch, the city’s future landfill site. Kahn has a strong background and experience in public works operation, including capital projects, development, traffic, transit and transportation, streets and facilities maintenance.

Prior to his current position as utilities engineer with the City of Santa Maria, Kahn served for eight years as the public works director with the City of Atascadero. Previous to his service in the public sector, he worked in the private engineering field for 10 years. Kahn is also a licensed professional engineer and a licensed land surveyor.

“I am very pleased to accept the position of director of public works/city engineer for the City of Santa Maria,” Kahn said. “I am excited to work with the staff in this department to ensure a smooth transition, maintain effective working relationships with other city departments, and continue providing essential public works services to all city residents and businesses.”

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.