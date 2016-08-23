Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:10 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

City of Santa Maria Asks Residents to Fill Out Disaster Readiness Survey

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | August 23, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Help the City of Santa Maria plan to prevent or reduce the effect of various hazards by sharing concerns in a quick online survey. 

Residents’ valuable input will help the city update its Hazard Mitigation Plan, as well as shape future public outreach training.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to document how communities are prepared for disasters.

Survey questions range from personal preparedness, types of disasters you are concerned about and if your business has a disaster plan.

Residents are asked to respond to the survey within by Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The 23-question survey is estimated to take only a few minutes to complete.

The survey can be found on the city’s website

For residents who do not have internet access, they may use the computers at the Public Library or its branches. Paper surveys are also available at the Santa Maria Main Library and the Orcutt branch library.

Questions may be directed to Roy Dugger, emergency services specialist, at 805.925.0951 x2334 or [email protected].

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
