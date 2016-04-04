City of Santa Maria Installs First BigBelly Solar Compacting Station at Transit Center

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the installation of the first BigBelly Solar trash and recycling compactor unit at the Santa Maria Transit Center.

The first of its kind in the city, this installation will help make Santa Maria cleaner and greener.

BigBelly compactors have five times the capacity of regular trash cans, are more sanitary, require fewer pickups and are equipped with wireless technology to automatically notify city staff when the bin is full and needs to be emptied.

BigBelly Solar stations use solar panels to power a motor that automatically compacts contents, reducing the need for bags and resulting in lower fuel emissions from fewer pickups.

The BigBelly Solar Compactor is another step in expanding recycling in public spaces and was purchased with a Beverage Container Recycling Program Grant through CalRecycle.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.