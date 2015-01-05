City of Santa Maria Launches Redesigned Website

The City of Santa Maria on Monday launched a new website design for its familiar address, www.cityofsantamaria.org, which is user-friendly, transparent and informative.

Key changes include:

» The dynamic homepage showcases images of the city, while intuitive buttons direct visitors to popular online services such as employment opportunities, online payments, and permits and licenses.

» Translation into Spanish.

» The main navigation uses mega-menus to display multi-level navigation at a glance without cluttering the homepage design, while direct links and a powerful search bar provide options to easily find important and up-to-date city information.

» Responsive design to ensure that the website fits on screens of all sizes (mobile phones, tablets, laptops and desktop devices).

» News and announcements — an easy place to highlight the latest cCity news.

“This redesign was long overdue. In keeping with City Council goals, the city website focuses on the needs of customers,” City Manager Rick Haydon said. “Additionally, for the first time, the city’s website is controlled in-house by designated city staff, which will reduce ongoing operational expenses.”

The new website is a work in progress. More changes will appear in the coming weeks and months. Web users who bookmarked pages on the old site are due for an update.

Questions may be directed to the City Manager’s Office at 805.925.0951 x372.

— Mark van de Kamp is a public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.