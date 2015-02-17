City of Santa Maria Names New Building Division Manager

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce that after a nationwide recruitment, Mike Cardona has been appointed as Building Division manager (building official).

Cardona was selected from a number of qualified candidates who applied from all parts of the country.

He brings a well-balanced level of experience, having worked in private construction as well as city building departments. In his 22 years working for three different cities, seven of the years were as the building official and fire marshal for Pismo Beach.

He also worked for a number of construction companies, so he has a wealth of experience on both sides of the building counter.

As vice president of construction for Inland Pacific Builders (preceded Coastal Community Builders), he supervised construction of all the residential projects throughout the Central Coast.

Cardona will be starting with the city on Monday, March 9.