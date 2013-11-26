City of Santa Maria Offering Winter Day Camp During School Vacation

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department will offer four exciting weeks of Winter Day Camp for children ages 6 to 12 who are out of school during December and January.

The camp begins Monday, Dec. 23 and concludes Friday, Jan. 17. The cost to attend Winter Day Camp is just $75 per week. The camp will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Camp will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The camp will be held at the Minami Community Center at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

Winter Break Day Camp offers a fun, safe and supportive environment for children during the holiday vacation. Day camp incorporates indoor and outdoor activities including sports, games, art and crafts.

The staff is dedicated to filling your child's day with adventure, learning and lots of fun! Children must have completed kindergarten and be enrolled in grades 1 through 6 in order to attend.

Registration is conducted at the Recreation & Parks administration office at 615 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.