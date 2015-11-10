City of Santa Maria Opens Forum to Discuss Stormwater Retention Channel at Blosser Road

Advice

The City of Santa Maria will hold a public workshop for the Blosser Stormwater Retention Channel project will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 at the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepherd Hall, located at 421 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

The project is located along the west side of Blosser Road between Atlantic Place and Canal Street and will include an expansion of the existing stormwater channel as well as the installation of a new public multi-purpose trail, enhanced landscaping and other public amenities.

This project is an opportunity for the city to maximize use of the current channel to achieve multiple benefits for the community and the natural environment. Construction is anticipated to begin in late summer 2016.

The workshop is intended to provide the community an opportunity to ask questions and provide their input and ideas regarding the project. City staff and design consultants will be on-hand to answer questions.

Funding for this project is through a grant awarded to the City of Santa Maria by the State Water Resources Control Board.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Engineering Division at 805.925.0951 x225.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.