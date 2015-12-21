Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
City of Santa Maria Postpones Trash Collection, Street Sweeping on New Year’s Day

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | December 21, 2015 | 7:10 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria advises residents there will be no trash or recycling collection or street sweeping Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. The Santa Maria Regional Landfill will also be closed, reopening Saturday, Jan. 2.

For the holiday schedule only, city residential customers will be serviced one day later than their normal pick up. 

Thursday customers will have no change in service, and Friday customers will be serviced one day later Saturday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling containers should be set out by 6:30 a.m. City commercial customers are not affected by this change. 

All city administrative offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.

There will be curbside collection of Christmas trees on regular city residential collection days during the week of Jan. 4-8, 2016. This program serves residential collection routes only.

Santa Barbara County residents serviced by Waste Management will also follow the same schedule for the curbside collection of trees.

To participate in the collection program, place your Christmas tree on the curb, at least 3 feet away from your trash container on your regular collection day. Trees must be free of all stands tinsel, and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

Please contact the Utilities Department with questions at 805.925.0951 x7270.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
