City of Santa Maria to Hold Six Open House Meetings Regarding Transit Services

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | October 8, 2015 | 9:27 a.m.

The City of Santa Maria Transit Division encourages the public to attend six open house meetings to share information about proposed changes to evening service, fare updates and holiday service schedules.

These meetings also are to receive public input for the Short Range Transit Plan, a document that evaluates customer service and fares and unmet transit needs.

The public meetings will be held as follows:

» Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5–7:30 p.m., Santa Maria Airport baggage area

» Monday, Nov. 2, 5:30–7 p.m., Santa Maria Public Library, Shepard Hall

» Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7–9 p.m., Transit Center, indoor waiting area

» Friday, Nov. 6, 2:30–4 p.m., Newlove Community Center

» Tuesday, Nov. 10, 12–1:30 p.m., Allan Hancock College Student Center

»  Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Santa Maria Public Library, Shepard Hall

Copies of the Short Range Transit Plan are available on the City website, www.cityofsantamaria.org under Bus Routes & Schedules, and also are available at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland Street.

Comments may be emailed directly to Transit Manager Austin O’Dell at [email protected] or faxed to 805.928.4495, with the subject heading “SRTP comments.” The last day to submit comments is Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015.

Transit services include Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) with 10 bus routes operating 7 days a week, the Breeze inter-community service, and SMAT paratransit service.

SMAT has not increased fares for its local bus service since 2004. The current cash fare is $1.25. The Breeze service began in 2005 and was expanded in 2013.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
