City of Santa Maria to Show ‘The Polar Express’ at Youth Center

Make it a family holiday movie night at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department will show the family-friendly animated film The Polar Express.

Actor Tom Hanks lends his voice to several characters in The Polar Express, which tells the story about a boy who begins to doubt Santa’s existence. On Christmas Eve, the boy finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime as he boards the Polar Express. Along the way, he meets other children and they encounter several mishaps on their journey. Find out if the children reach the North Pole and if the little boy’s belief in Santa is restored.

Bring the kids to the Youth Center before the movie for fun holiday activities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The movie and activities are free to all ages. Enjoy a night of holiday fun and festive good cheer. Also, check out the city’s new Downtown Trolley, presently operating as the Holiday Shopping Shuttle.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.