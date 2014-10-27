City of Solvang Issues Reminder About Stage 2 Drought Restrictions

Because of the brutal drought that is plaguing California, the City of Solvang has entered into Stage 2 drought restrictions.

The city would like to remind everyone to do their part to limit their water use.

Part of the Stage 2 restrictions include no washing of cars in the city limits, no washing down of hard surfaces, and watering only during the hours of 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Please check your sprinklers regularly to see that they are working correctly and that the timer is set so no water runs off onto sidewalks or into the gutter.

If we work together we can make it through this drought.

— Mary Ellen Rio represents the City of Solvang.