City of Solvang Receives Excellence in Financial Reporting Award

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Solvang by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report known as the CAFR.

This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

This award has been awarded to Solvang’s Finance Department under the direction of Administrative Services Director Sandra Featherson.

The Finance Department is primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR, which is judged by an impartial panel and meets the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to easily read and understand the document.

This is the 23rd time in the last 24 years that the City of Solvang has received this award of excellence.

— Lisa Martin represents the City of Solvang.