Santa Barbara Council Stays Neutral on Competing Business Improvement Districts for Eastside

City officials decide to table the issue until January to give both groups more time to try to come to a consensus

Santa Barbara’s Eastside won’t have its own business improvement district until sometime in 2016 — that much is certain.

Slightly overwhelmed with the thought of having to approve one or two competing proposals, the Santa Barbara City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to place a moratorium on the issue until January, although both efforts can continue canvassing for support.

What that assessment district will look like is still up for debate.

On Tuesday, the council heard a proposal from the recently resurrected Greater Eastside Merchants Association, a group taking on the name of an organization founded in the Milpas corridor 60 years ago.

That Milpas Business Improvement District — dubbed as a chance to brand the area’s true cultural heritage — would assess 106 businesses located between the 200 and 600 blocks of Milpas Street, with the city collecting funds that an elected nonprofit board could spend on marketing and promotional services, events, security, graffiti removal and more.

It was déjà vu for council members, who last November listened to the Milpas Community Association propose an Eastside Business Improvement District to fund some of the same additional services.

That district would assess all businesses along the Milpas Street corridor from Cabrillo Boulevard to the Santa Barbara Bowl and the western boundary of Salsipuedes Street.

Since then, the MCA has met divisive resistance canvassing for enough business signatures to come before the council to ratify the district.

Council members questioned why the new organization sprung up so quickly, especially considering some of its leaders — notably, Eastside resident Jacqueline Inda — were so staunchly opposed to the idea of the EBID, claiming it would lead to gentrification.

Mayor Helene Schneider encouraged the two groups to come to a consensus, but Councilman Frank Hotchkiss took a harsher approach.

“I do think it’s incumbent on you to work with them,” Hotchkiss said to the MBID camp. “A little cooling off period might be in order. If you brought it back tomorrow, I wouldn’t vote for it.”

The biggest differences between the proposals are size and fees.

The MBID encompasses just five blocks and would generate about $6,000 through annual assessment rates, charging flat rates based on business type, from $35 to $70.

The MCA’s EBID would generate $150,000 to $220,000, according to early estimates. Assessments would tentatively fall between $215 and $745 annually, and larger hotels would have one vote instead of two on an elected governing board.

Each would be up for re-approval every five years and could be voted down by a majority protest of businesses.

Miguel Avila presented the MBID on behalf of the Greater Eastside Merchants Association, although he said he doesn’t own a business in the historic corridor. He said the association represents 80 percent of businesses in the proposed district and would have no problem gathering the signatures required to move the process forward.

The group believed it would be able to fund the Milpas Christmas Parade, lights and other events — something the 4-year-old MCA organization organizes now — by partnering with nonprofits and other businesses. MCA Executive Director Sharon Byrne told Noozhawk the parade alone costs $3,000.

The new association said it had a meeting scheduled with the MCA to try to combine efforts in some way, but Byrne said that wasn’t true.

The Greater Eastside Merchants Association declined a meeting last week, Byrne said, noting she would be open to meeting with them in the future because they’ve been trying to moderate the often-heated debate between the groups since April.

“We definitely want to give everybody that opportunity,” said Inda, who is running for an Eastside district City Council seat later this year.

She said some Milpas businesses wanted to have their own improvement district but indicated she was open to supporting some sort of partnership.

“I don’t think that there’s space to have these two things happening at the same time,” Mayor Pro Tem Gregg Hart said. “I don’t think it’s going to work to have two petitions out there on the streets at the same time. This can’t be a competitive situation.”

Schneider suggested tabling the subject until January so the groups could have more time to iron out differences. The rest of council agreed, asking staff to come back with a policy outlining when and how a business improvement district formation process would work.

