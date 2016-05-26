City Orators Toastmaster Malcolm Hamilton Takes First at Tall Tales Competition

The City Orators Toastmasters Club of Santa Barbara is proud to announce that member Malcolm Hamilton won first place at the District 33 Toastmasters Tall Tales Speech Competition held in Las Vegas May 7, 2016.

District 33 comprises more than 200 individual Toastmasters clubs throughout Central California and Southern Nevada.

Hamilton faced off against eight other accomplished speakers in the Las Vegas contest, but their tall tales proved no competition for Hamilton’s riveting speech, titled “Me, Myself and Eddie.”

(Click here to watch Hamilton’s speech on YouTube.)

Hamilton is no stranger to thriving under pressure in speech competitions. In order to earn the Tall Tales prize at the District 33 competition, he had to first win in his local City Orators club contest, then in the Area E4 contest in Goleta on April 2, and finally in the Division E contest in Lompoc on April 16.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping its members develop and improve their communication, public speaking and leadership skills.

Local Toastmasters clubs like the City Orators group provide members with excellent hands-on training and support that enables personal growth and professional development.

The City Orators club meets every other Thursday from 12:05-1:15 p.m. at 630 Garden St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Anyone is welcome to join an upcoming City Orators meeting, where Hamilton will be signing autographs for free, or one of the dozen other active Toastmasters clubs operating in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area.

For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org.

— Shane Stevens is the vice president of public relations for City Orators Toastmasters Club.