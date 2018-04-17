City Puts Call Out for Advisory Group Members

The city of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various city advisory groups. Currently, the city has 32 advisory groups whose members of play a key role in shaping the community.

The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

Individuals interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the city team, are encouraged to apply.



The City Council will appoint a new Measure C Oversight Committee to review spending and an annual accountability performance report.

The committee will meet twice a year to review spending and performance and report findings to the City Council and public to ensure Measure C funds are spent as approved by voters.

The seven-member committee must include one representative of the business community and one representative from the hospitality industry. Two appointed members may be qualified electors not living in the city.

Those interested in serving on one of the advisory groups should contact the City Clerk's Office, 564-5309. More information, including a list of current vacancies and an online application are at SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Deadline for submitting applications related to the annual recruitment is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 1.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at or about 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 22, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates to be eligible for appointment to an advisory group.

Santa Barbara Youth Council (SBYC) applicants also are required to attend an interview before the SBYC. SBYC will conduct interviews at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, and Thursday, May 17. The City Council will make appointments to the advisory groups on Tuesday, June 26.

— Sarah Gorman for city of Santa Barbara.